ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On Sunday afternoon, 4th Street in downtown St. Louis was packed full of cars and people. Videos show drivers doing burnouts in the parking lot near Busch Stadium and speeding down the street.
St. Louis police say there were between 200-250 people gathered near 4th and Gratiot, some were in cars, others gathered in the parking lot of the White Castle.
Several 911 calls were made between 3:30 and 7:00 pm about reckless driving. Videos show multiple cars driving fast down 4th Street. More than a dozen police vehicles and several officers on bicycles broke up the gathering.
In addition to reckless driving, the large gathering was in direct violation of the stay at home order and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
According to SLMPD, one person was arrested but as of Sunday evening they could not tell us what the charges were for. Police said most dispersed when officers arrived.
Last week a SLMPD spokesperson told News 4 they were not responsible for policing the social distancing orders. The city’s health department is in charge of citing people who break those ordinances.
