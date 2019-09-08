O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon, Missouri Walmart on Highway K was evacuated Sunday afternoon after officials received reports of a bomb threat, police say.
The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department said Walmart and surrounding stores have been evacuated along with the nearby parking lots as the department investigates the reported bomb threat.
People are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was released.
This is a developing situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
