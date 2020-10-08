ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The body of a man was found in a quarry in south St. Louis County Wednesday near Mehlville.
The body was found in two feet of water near the embankment of the quarry in the 10000 block of Lake Bluff Drive.
During the investigation, police discovered the man found dead had possibly been involved in a foot pursuit with officers two weeks earlier.
According to authorities, on September 24, officers responded to a call about suspicious people near a business in the 9800 block of Evergreen Industrial Drive around 9 a.m.
When police arrived, two people were taken into custody for outstanding warrants but a third managed to get away on foot.
A canine unit was dispatched to track the suspect, but once the trail reached the quarry, the canine handler decided the terrain was too dangerous and turned back.
Three days later, family members filed a missing person report for the man, who was not identified but was said to be 29 years old.
Police are investigating how the body ended up in the quarry, and said there is the possibility the man found is the suspect who led police on a chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.