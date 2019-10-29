CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a multi-million-dollar verdict was awarded in a discrimination lawsuit to a gay police officer.
They voted unanimously to seek an independent review of the St. Louis County Police Department.
"This review will be conducted by an outside entity that will be charged with completing a comprehensive report. That review will include, but not be limited to, the Department's policies and procedures, the decision-making and promotional processes, and inclusion within the Department," the police board said in a statement.
The board said it would make the findings of the review public.
"The Board of Police Commissioners looks forward to working with Chief Belmar during this process and throughout the implementation of changes that may be identified during this process," Acting Police Board Chairman Bishop Lawrence Wooten said.
Previous Board Chairman Roland Corvington resigned via text message to County Executive Sam Page Monday, effective immediately.
The board consists of five members.
Page’s office said Tuesday they expect Page will appoint at least three new members to the board this week. Those new appointments would have to be approved by the County Council.
The board oversees the police department and is the only entity that can fire the police chief.
Friday, a jury awarded Sergeant Keith Wildhaber $19 million in his discrimination lawsuit. He said he was passed over for promotions dozens of times because he is gay.
READ: St. Louis County Police sergeant awarded $19 million in discrimination lawsuit
There have been calls for change in county police leadership and Page has said he plans to start at the police board.
Page is expected to address the lawsuit and changes in leadership at Tuesday's county council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.