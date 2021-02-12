ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police in St. Louis are looking for suspects in two robberies they believe are connected.
Authorities are looking for five suspects. The first robbery happened on February 4 at a Boost Mobile store in the 3600 block of Page in North City. A man entered the store just before 10:00 p.m. posing as a customer while another suspect went behind the counter, shoved an employee and took money from the register before both of them fled.
The second robbery happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the QuikTrip in the 900 block of South Vandeventer. Two men walked into the store, went behind the counter and took money from the register. One of the suspects shoved and hit an employee. The suspects then got into grey 4-door sedan, possibly a 2002 Hyundai Sonata, with a black front bumper and drove off. Police say they are also looking for the driver.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police.
