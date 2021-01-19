BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police believe a mother killed her daughter before taking her own life in Bridgeton.
Officers with the Bridgeton Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory Wednesday for 37-year-old Kanisha Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter Ava Richardson.
The mother and daughter were found dead inside a car in the 12100 block of Nottingham in Bridgeton just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide. They also said a gun was recovered after the two were found.
Authorities said Kanisha made some suicidal statements and she may had been armed with a firearm when the advisory was sent out on Wednesday.
If you know anything about this incident, call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.
