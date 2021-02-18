EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are on the scene of a barricaded individual at a home in Eureka.
St. Louis County Police Department has their tactial team at the home on Currier and Ives Drive. Police are not aware of any hostages at this time.
Currier and Ives Drive is just south of Hidden Valley Ski Resort, west of Highway 109.
News 4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story when information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.