BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have a Ballwin man in custody after they allege he shoplifted a nearby grocery store while his 11-month-old child was left home alone.
Jarek Crowder, 24, faces charges of theft and child endangerment after police say he stole alcohol from the Manchester Dieberg’s last Tuesday afternoon.
Manchester police caught Crowder who told them he had left his 11-month-old daughter home alone while committing the theft.
Police went and found Crowder’s daughter in his home. Police say she was healthy and did not show any signs of abuse or neglect, other than being left home alone.
The child is now in the care of her grandfather.
