MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP/Meredith) — A Georgia woman is accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old baby during an altercation with another woman.
WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.
Harrison told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms. Clark corroborated the story. She's charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.
The other woman involved in the fight hasn't been charged.
Williams says more arrests are possible.
It's unclear whether Harrison and Clark have attorneys.
Copyright 2019 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.