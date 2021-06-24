CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Clayton Monday night.
According to the Clayton Police Department, a passerby spotted an unknown object in the pond at Chapman Plaza and Falls near the corner of Forsyth and South Brentwood Blvd at 7:45 p.m. in Shaw Park. Once police got there, they found the body of a Black man, between 20-30 years old and partially submerged in the water. Police said an autopsy showed the man had likely drowned and no other signs of trauma were seen.
The man is believed to be 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs between 160- 170 pounds with medium length hair and a gap in between his two front teeth. He was wearing a black Under Armour T-shirt with a large logo on the chest, black pants, and a black leather belt. He was barefoot and police said he was seen frequently seen walking barefoot in the park.
"This is a case where someone died alone. There's no apparent foul play. He was alone in his last minutes. We want to make sure we can let his next of kin know and that we can give him some peace," said Corporal Jenny Schwartz with Clayton police.
Anyone with any information on the man's identity should call police at 314-290-8444.
