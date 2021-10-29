NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police are asking for the public's help in identifying partial human remains that were found in Coldwater Creek in early October.
Authorities say the remains were found in the creek in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court on October 8. Police believe the remains may have been in the creek for 3-8 weeks. After finding the remains, police concluded:
- The remains are of a man between 6'- 6'6"
- He previously suffered a broken ankle that had since healed
- He was found wearing a 10 1/2 size black Sketchers shoe
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866 371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip or call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
