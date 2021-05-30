STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Ste. Genevieve County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in ditch Saturday afternoon.
Authorities tell News 4 that they received a call around 4;15 p.m. about a body laying in a ditch in the northern part of the county. When deputies arrived, they found a black man dead. An autopsy determined he is the victim of a homicide.
Police say he is 5'9", weighing 170 pounds and is between 25 and 35-years-old. Authorities released several photos of tattoos he has on his body as part of an effort to help identify him. Anyone with any information on his identity is asked to call the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office at 573-883-5820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.