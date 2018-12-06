ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a November 30 robbery.
Police said the suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 3100 block of South Grand in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information, contact the Third District Detective Bureau at 314-444-2500.
