ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect they say robbed a hotel help desk last Saturday.
The incident happened at Hotel Avyan on Lafayette Avenue on January 26 just before noon. Police say the suspect, a male in his 30s, was speaking to someone behind the counter when he jumped over the desk counter armed with a firearm and demanded the employee open the register.
According to police, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
Police describe the suspect and attire as follows: 5’4”, thin build, medium complexion, tattoos on neck and chest area, wearing a black skull cap, sunglasses, light tan/brown pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8447).
