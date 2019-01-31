ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect they say robbed a hotel help desk last Saturday.

+1 
Hotel Robbery Suspect

Recognize him? If you do, police ask you to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. 

The incident happened at Hotel Avyan on Lafayette Avenue on January 26 just before noon. Police say the suspect, a male in his 30s, was speaking to someone behind the counter when he jumped over the desk counter armed with a firearm and demanded the employee open the register.

According to police, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

+1 
Hotel Robbery Suspect 2

Recognize him? If you do, police ask you to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-TIPS.

Police describe the suspect and attire as follows: 5’4”, thin build, medium complexion, tattoos on neck and chest area, wearing a black skull cap, sunglasses, light tan/brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8447).

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.