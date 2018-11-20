BOURBON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police continue to search for a missing six-year-old in Camden County.
Bradence Jones has been missing since August 3, and police have two suspects connected to his disappearance.
41-year-old Woodrow Allen Ziegler and 30-year-old Aubrey Susan Sky Ferguson are sought by officers.
Ziegler is 5’10, 250 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Ferguson is 5’7, 101 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
The circumstances of Jones’ disappearance are unclear and it’s unknown why police are only just now releasing the information.
Jones is 3’5 and around 35 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Police are also searching for two vehicles possibly connected to Jones’ disappearance: A red 2005 Honda Civic with Missouri license plate DR1-T8R and a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Missouri plates that either read SR5-K7T or TA1-H6X.
Police urge anyone with information to call (573) 346-2243 or 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.