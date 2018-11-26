UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Union Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting from a Dollar General. 

Police request help in identifying a Union, Mo. shoplifting suspect

Credit: Union Missouri Police Department

The department said suspected shoplifting took place over the weekend. 

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact the Union Missouri Police Department at (636) 583-3700.

