ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Authorities said two suspects tried to hit an officer with a car in a parking lot in St. Peters before leading police on a bi-county, rush-hour chase.
Authorities said they stopped a Ford Focus on the Mid Rivers Mall Parking lot just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver tried to hit an officer during the traffic stop, police said, before the suspects fled and headed east on I-70 and then southbound on I-270.
Skyzoom4 showed two suspects in a vehicle driving south on I-270 through Maryland Heights, Creve Coeur, Town and County and Des Peres.
The suspects eventually got off at Dougherty Ferry and drove on several streets before getting back on I-270 at Manchester where it ended on an entrance ramp.
From Skyzoom4 it appeared that another car boxed the suspects in, allowing officers to surround the car.
Two women inside the car were arrested.
