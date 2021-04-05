ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Dittmer man was arrested after a woman was found dead and a man found severely beaten inside a Jefferson County home Sunday.
Jefferson County deputies responding to the 9300 block of Jones Creek Road in Dittmer following two 911 calls observed a bloody Ashley Kossuth leaving the home they were dispatched to. Charging documents said Kossuth had blood on his clothing and covering his shoes.
Once inside the home, officers found a 59-year-old woman dead on a chair. A 43-year-old man was found semi-coherent on the couch, saying all he remembered was being struck with a pan. The man suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Police said Kossuth, 36, is charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action. Kossuth knew both victims, but their relationship was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.