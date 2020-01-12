ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody after an armed carjacking in the Delmar Loop Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the 6100 block of Delmar Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said the man later crashed the car near Delmar and Clara but the car was unoccupied when officers found it.
The 20-year-old man was later found near Goodfellow and Vernon and was arrested following a short foot pursuit.
Police said the 52-year-old victim wasn't injured during the carjacking.
No other information was released.
