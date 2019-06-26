UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) – Police located a man suspected of breaking into a University City home the morning of June 13.
Police say Nicolas Blackwell entered to home in the 6300 block of Pershing through an unlocked door. He was last seen leaving the home on foot. Some of the victim’s property was later recovered nearby.
Blackwell, 38, was captured on surveillance video in the 6300 block of Waterman.
Police eventually located him and took him into custody. He is charged with first degree burglary and stealing more than $750. His bond was set at $50,000.
