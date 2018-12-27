ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in South City are investigating an armed robbery where a suspect climbed into the victim’s car while she was pumping gas.
According to police, the victim pulled into the Phillips 66 gas station on South Broadway in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City. While pumping gas gas into her vehicle, an unknown male suspect enter her vehicle from the passengers side.
The suspect then pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded she hand over her property, police say. That’s when police say the victim proclaimed she did not have anything and drove to the Conoco gas station next door to the Phillips 66 with the suspect in her car.
Once arriving at the Conoco, the victim got out of her car with her keys and started yelling for help, according to the investigation. The suspect then took her purse from the backseat of the car and fled the scene.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a black late 90’s vehicle headed west on Osceola.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
