GLENDALE, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen in St. Louis County who was last seen early March.
Anna Renee Pruitt, 19, was last seen and heard from on March 12. She is described as 5'2 in height, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
It is unknown what she was last wearing. According to police, her cell phone has been turned off.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information about Pruitt's whereabouts should contact police at 314-935-0000.
