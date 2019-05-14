WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Wellston on Monday.
Authorities said they responded to a call for a person down in the 1500 block of Wellston Place around 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, police said they found Koreyion Brown, 19, of the 4000 block of North Hanley, dead.
Police are currently searching for a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-877-371-8477.
