ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, a National Night Out was held in communities across the country including in St. Louis.
Residents spent the evening interacting with their local first responders.
In Shrewsbury, Missouri, the police and fire departments hosted an event in Wehner Park.
“First responders are very important to us and we really appreciate their job,” said Bruna Toska.
Kids enjoyed getting to tour police vehicles and watched a helicopter take off.
“It was fun to learn how police and fire use their cars for different purposes,” said Julia Braho.
In Breckenridge Hills, a big cookout was held where kids were gifted new backpacks for the school year from the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.
“We all need to come together as one, so the kids know that they have a team, not just their parents they have the community, police because with everything going on you don’t want kids looking at police in the wrong manner,” said Felicia Miller.
In West County in Ballwin, their Explorer Program gives students a taste of what police work entails.
The lesson this night was why interacting with the community matters.
“There’s such a stigma around police officers. I think if we show everyone we’re just a big community that it’ll make everyone feel like there’s nothing to worry about,” said Eliana Madalena, a local sophomore student.
Many other local communities have National Night Out events planned later this Fall. You can check with your department to see if they are hosting an event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
