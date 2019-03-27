WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday.
Two Steger School students reported a suspicious person appeared to have followed them in the 700 block of North Rock Hill Road. According to police, after noticing the man, the students went home and the man was last seen in the area of Rock Hill and West Kirkham.
The students said the man never got close to them but maintained a similar pace throughout the alleged incident. The man never attempted to speak with the students or make physical contact with them, police said.
The Webster Groves Police Department said they are not investigating this as a criminal incident but are looking into it as a “Suspicious Incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-645-3000.
