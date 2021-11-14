SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 17-year-old tried to steal a car and got into a physical altercation with the driver in front of the Shrewsbury Police Department Sunday morning, officers tell News 4.
The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. Police tell News 4 that the victim was stopped at a light on Shrewsbury Avenue near Sutherland, waiting to make a right turn, when the teen flagged him down and said his rear passenger side tire was flat.
The victim then said he had tire sensors on his car and his tire was not flat; he then turned onto Sutherland Avenel and stopped. The victim proceeded to get out of his car to check the tire, but left the car running. The teen then jumped into the driver's seat and tried to steal the car.
The victim then got back and inside and got into an altercation with the suspect, who kicked him. The victim was able to gain control of the teen and get him out of car before he tried to escort the suspect to front door of the police department, officers say.
However, the teen ran and tried to hide in a nearby backyard, but was arrested. He is being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Facility.
