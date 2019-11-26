SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing south St. Louis County man Tuesday afternoon.
Ronald Webb, 76, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the 9900 block of Tesson Creek Estates around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Webb, who suffers from undiagnosed memory loss, recently moved to St. Louis from Michigan Sunday and is unfamiliar with the area.
Police said he had got lost an hour and a half earlier in the day.
Webb told his wife that he was going to Walgreens to get coffee but it was unknown which one he was heading to. He also doesn't own a cell phone.
Local law enforcement canvassed several Walgreens but have not located the man.
Webb is 6'3 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans.
The 76-year-old also drives a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan plates of DLZ305
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.