Police academies seeing dramatic drop in recruits as departments battle rising resignations, public perception

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police departments around the country are desperate to fill open positions, as resignations increase and departments fight to improve community relations.
In 2021, the Eastern Missouri Police Academy in Lake St. Louis graduated 50 recruits, about half of what it saw in 2020. Its newest recruit class of 2022 began with 13 members at orientation, before two people decided it wasn't the career for them a few days later.
"We entered our first day of physical training with 11 recruits and normally, we'd be sitting at 25 or 26," said Tom Leasor, Executive Director of the Eastern Missouri Police Academy.
Leasor's academy is not alone. Nationwide, the number of open commissioned positions within police departments is rising. According to the City of St. Louis, the police department currently has 99 openings, while also having several classes graduating in the next 60 days.
In St. Louis County, the department is in need of 56 additional commissioned officers. The St. Charles County Police Department, while smaller than both the city and St. Louis County, will advertise five additional openings later this spring. It just hired five people to fill current positions.
Eric Feagans, a sergeant with the St. Charles County Police Department, also works as an instructor at the academy. He said the job duties are ever-changing, as is public perception of law enforcement.
"All they hear or see is this job is not rewarding, you don't get anything from it, a constant beatdown," he said. "In reality, it's not."
Protests and riots surrounding the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 served as a catalyst for some of the misperceptions, he said, something police departments everywhere are up against.
"We went through Ferguson, then some other riots, all of these civil unrests," he said. "Then they see politicians campaigning on platforms to defund "x" and put money in "y" and then you start to see instability, which breeds an environment on the outside where everyone wonders why anyone would do this job."
Feagans has spent more than 15 years in law enforcement, and said part of the challenge of recruitment is how versatile new officers must be on patrol.
"This job is now a swiss army knife of critical incidents, mental health, family incidents, juveniles, traffic violations, DWIs and all of the other things normally associated with us," he said. "The days of a policeman spinning a billy club and whistling as he walks down the street like in Bugs Bunny isn't a thing anymore, this is a job that requires a lot of skillsets."
On Monday, the academy's newest recruit class started its six month journey toward graduation. Much of the day consisted of physical training, with recruits pushed to their mental and physical limits. Within 15 minutes of training starting, one recruit dropped out.
"I knew I could do it physically, but especially with how cold it was this morning, I knew it was going to be a mental battle all day," said Thomas Delia, 21. "It was extremely difficult, I definitely thought about quitting a couple of times but I know better than that."
Delia's father is a police officer, who he said tried to encourage him to find another profession.
"Both my mom and dad want something better for me and they tried to convince me not to, but this is my decision and it's what I've always wanted to do," he said.
Michael Greene, 47, is the oldest recruit in the class. An Army veteran, he dabbled in the corporate world for several years before recently deciding to leave for something different.
"I just didn't get the fulfillment of honor, camaraderie and service and this need in the nation kind of drew me toward something for a higher calling," he said."
Janie Grossmann, 25, is the only woman in the class. Her husband is a police officer and she said it's always been a calling.
"I've always known I wanted to do something like this my whole life," she said. "I've pretty much been wired to help people and to adapt to my surroundings...service, help."
Several of the recruits already have jobs lined up, contingent upon them graduating from the academy.
"Something really bothers me about people who can't stand up for themselves, so I'd like to be that person throughout the rest of my life that can stand up for other people and protect others who need it," said Delia.
News 4 will follow this recruit class throughout the next six months, documenting their trials, tribulations and journey to becoming law enforcement officers.
