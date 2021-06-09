NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis woman was hospitalized after she was shot during an argument with her boyfriend, police said.
A wounded 46-year-old woman was found lying on the couch in the living room of a home in the 5800 block of Wabada Ave in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police said her 61-year-old boyfriend was standing over her telling her to be quiet when they arrived.
When asked who shot her in the stomach, officials said the 46-year-old pointed at the man. She explained the pair had been arguing throughout the day and tensions flared as she tried to go to bed. Police said the woman tried to close her bedroom door but the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot her.
She was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital. The 61-year-old was taken to custody. No additional information has been released.
