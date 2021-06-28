NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 26-year-old man was taken into custody following a string of carjackings and a robbery in north St. Louis Sunday.
According to St. Louis Police, a 44-year-old man was putting groceries in his Chevrolet Malibu at the Schnucks on Union Drive around 3 p.m. when a 26-year-old man ordered him to give him his money, car keys, and cell phone. Once he got the keys, he sped off the parking lot. An hour later, an 18-year-old girl called 911 report the suspect had pointed a gun at her in the 5100 block of Palm Street in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
When officers got there, they found the stolen car crashed into two parked cars two miles away near the 4000 block of Labadie. The carjacker had already ran away. Thirty minutes later, dispatchers got a call from a 66-year-old man who was pistol-whipped in the head by the suspect. The victim told police his Hyundai Sonata was stolen as well/
Officerswere able to take the 26-year-old into custody in the 5100 block of Palm after canvassing the area. A gun and the keys to the Sonata were found on the man.
The Sonata was later found in the next block on Palm Street.
