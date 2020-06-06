FERGUSON, Mo. ( KMOV) -- The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old protester who vandalized their station during a violent protest.
Jeffery Mogg is accused of damaging the police department's building on May 31. Demonstrators gathered around the police station in protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The protest had been peaceful throughout the day until late Saturday.
Seven officers were hurt as protesters hurled rocks, bricks and fireworks at officers. News 4 crews saw people pulling baseball bats out of a car around 10:30 p.m. and then smashing the police department's windows.
Several Ferguson businesses were broken into and News 4 cameras were rolling as two small explosions occurred within those businesses. Police also said a Molotov cocktail was thrown in their direction. A total of six people were arrested. St. Louis County said there were reports of shots fired at officers.
Anyone with information on Mogg's whereabouts, should call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
