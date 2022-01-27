Police: 12-year-old missing after woman posing as family services worker takes her

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A search is underway after a 12-year-old left her home with a woman pretending to be an employee with the Department of Family Services, police said.
Around 5:30 p.m., Jariah Hickman, 12, was last seen getting into a black Chevrolet Impala in the 5400 block of Hamilton Wednesday. The child's mother told police that a woman, wearing a black peacoat and khaki pants, claimed she worked for family services and took her daughter.
Investigators later learned Hickman was not taken by the agency.
The 12-year-old is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
