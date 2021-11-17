EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people were shot and one was confirmed dead on the scene after a shooting in East St. Louis.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 8300 block of State Street. One of the shooting victims was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, Illinois State Police said.
Two other victims were taken to the hospital but their status is unknown.
There was a heavy police presence on the scene when the News 4 crew arrived. East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police responded to the scene. News 4 has multiple calls out to law enforcement and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.