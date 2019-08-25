ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Detectives are searching for answers in a south St. Louis neighborhood after a 15-year-old was killed early Sunday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., officers arrived to the 7300 block of Vermont and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released. Officials have not released any descriptions of the suspect(s).
This fatal shooting marks the 15th child, under the age of 16, that has fallen victim to gun violence this summer.
An 8-year-old girl was killed after shots were fired near a high school football jamboree. The girl, Jurnee Thompson, was attending the game with her cousins.
St. Louis City officials announced a $25,000 reward will be offered for anyone that has information leading to an arrest in a case where a child has been shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.