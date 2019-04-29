ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- An investigation is underway after a man allegedly shot a would-be robber at a north St. Louis building Sunday morning.
Police arrived to the 1900 block of Belt at 8:10 a.m. where they found a 54-year-old man attempting to restrain a would-be robber. Officers said the man found the suspect, a 48-year-old man, burglarizing a building that he owns.
A struggle ensued after the victim confronted the suspect, police say.
During the struggle, the owner pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the fleeing suspect in the groin area. Both men were taken into custody.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
The robber was transported to the hospital for treatment for his injury.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
