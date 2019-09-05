ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an overnight officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Garfield, near Vandeventer.
According to police, officers were patrolling a neighborhood known for drug use and the driver of a car had marijuana on his lap. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said officers tried to get the driver out of the car, during which there was a struggle over a gun.
Police said officers attempted to use a taser, which was unsuccessful. One shot was fired and hit the suspect, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Chief Hayden told News 4 a 7-year-old girl was in the car during the incident. She was not injured.
No officers were injured.
The two officers involved were described as a 28-year-old with four years on the force and a 24-year-old with two years on the force.
