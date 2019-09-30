SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 26-year-old is accused of slitting a man’s throat in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City Saturday.
The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Eichelberger, police said. Steven Hill, 20, of the 4400 Block of Shaw was pronounced dead after officers found him with multiple stab wounds next to a car.
Alipasha Ibragimov, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. Authorities said bond was not allowed.
Ibragimov allegedly told responding officers he was working as a mover and had been finishing up for the day when the stabbing occurred. Court documents state the suspect said he went inside a warehouse and when he came out the victim had been stabbed several times, at which moment he went inside to get help.
According to court documents, surveillance video contradicts Ibragimov’s story. Authorities said in the video Ibragimov and Hill were seen outside of the warehouse entering the cab of a box truck. The video then reportedly shows the suspect running into the warehouse to tell others about the stabbing.
Police said Ibragimov was covered in blood when he went inside the warehouse. The cab of the box truck was also reportedly covered in blood, which indicated to investigators that Hill had been killed inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
