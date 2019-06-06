NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting in North County Wednesday night.
Just before 7:20 p.m., officers arrived to a home in the 10600 block of Linnell Drive after getting a shot spotter activation, a gunshot-detecting alert. Once there, police found a 19-year-old man shot to death in the front yard of the home.
While investigating, police learned a 21-year-old man shot the victim after he assaulted another man at the home.
Authorities arrested the 21-year-old at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
