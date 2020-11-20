ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Polar Express at Union Station opens Friday for the holiday season with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Characters and helpers will wear masks and anyone over the age of 9 will also be required to mask up, per St. Louis City Health Department guidelines. Attendees will also need to make a reservation and their ticket will not be refundable.
The trains will remain stationary under the Union Station train shed for a walk-thru experience. The characters, including Santa and his elves, will be in decorated tents on the station’s plaza. Once inside, the experience should last about 45 minutes.
Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas. They will also receive hot chocolate, a cookie and anyone under 12 will get a bell.
Timed tickets are available from 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Tickets are $30 each and kids under 2 are free.
Click here for more details or to purchase a ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.