ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pointfest is back!
105.7 The Point announced Wednesday the 2021 concert would take place on September 19 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Among the artists performing this year are Shinedown, Seether, Badflower, Greek Flower, Grandson and Zero 9:36.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be accessible using the codeword POINT. During the first week of sales, lawn or select reserved seats will cost $19.95 plus fees.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
