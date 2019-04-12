EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East children preparing for kindergarten received a special gift this week.
PNC Bank surprised the Greater East. St. Louis Learning Partnership with a grant to fund the "Ready, Set, Enroll" program.
The program provides wellness checks, developmental screenings and support for families enrolling their children.
They celebrated the donation at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center with new iPads and education kits on Friday.
PNC is using a $150 million grant to help early childhood programs across the nation.
