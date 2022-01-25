PNC Bank awards grant to Harris-Stowe State University to launch multi-year entrepreneurship initiative

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Harris-Stowe State University is teaming up with PNC Bank to launch a multi-year entrepreneurship initiative.
Tuesday, the bank awarded the university a three-year, $450,000 grant. The money will be used to establish E3 powered by PNC, “an initiative that will help HSSU deliver entrepreneurship and economic empowerment resources to Black students and business founders in Greater St. Louis,” according to the university.
“HSSU is committed to fostering the growth of emerging entrepreneurs and future business owners from underserved communities, and this initiative will help us deliver on this important mission,” said Dr. Stacy Hollins, dean of the Anheuser-Busch School of Business at HSSU. “We are grateful for PNC’s support as we continue building a space where aspiring minority entrepreneurs and small businesses can flourish.”
The funding is part of the bank’s nationwide $88 billion Community Benefits Plan.
