WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The shelter in place order for hundreds of residents in Wood River expired Friday morning. But a second one was issued for a different area after a plume of sulfuric acid vapors caused a brief scare.

"This morning, there was the concern of the chemical lifting up into the atmosphere in the direction of the wind that caused us to issue another shelter in place for a neighborhood north of where the site is," said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.

According to Wells, it's believed that the sun heated some of the vapors that had cooled overnight, causing them to create a plume. He said it dissipated quickly and Route 3 was reopened, and the shelter in place order for a neighborhood known as, "Little Italy," was lifted.

The hazmat situation began Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Southern Railroad was notified that a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid was over pressurized and venting. The rail car was part of a group of five picked up from the Phillips 66 refinery and staged while awaiting pickup by KCS Railroad. One worker was overcome by the venting fumes. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Throughout the night, Norfolk Southern personnel, hazmat crews and local first responders were on scene monitoring and accessing the situation.

"As they're monitoring the air around the areas, they started noticing some levels that they were concerned about," said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.

Two adjacent rail cars also began venting due to over pressurization. So, around 4 a.m., a shelter in place order was issued to residents in a neighborhood on the town's southwest side.

"So they called at 4:02 in the morning and said what was going on," said Jill Rosencrans.

The shelter in place order was for the area south of Route 143, west of Route 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road. Residents in the impacted area were advised to stay inside, turn off their HVAC and close windows. More than 430 homes and businesses were under the shelter in place order, which expired at 6 a.m. Friday. Daneen Philbeck said it got pretty steamy in her home because her air conditioner is broken and the shelter in place order required residents to close their windows.

"This whole thing was scary you know," she said.

Wood River firefighters sprayed water on the venting rail cars. The technique is known as a water curtain and it prevents the fumes from spreading to nearby neighborhoods. A fourth rail car began venting around 10 a.m. Thursday. Norfolk Southern said the cars vented vapor as part of a safety mechanism to reduce built up pressure. Air quality readings have been conducted in the area and have returned to safe levels.

A spokesman for the railroad said the E.P.A. is on site monitoring the situation and that hazmat crews are getting technical assistance from the Phillips 66 Refinery in Roxana.