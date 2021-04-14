ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After collecting his first hit of the year in the Cardinals’ 10th game of the season Monday, Matt Carpenter had a dilemma.
See, baseball players are a generally superstitious group. As the hard-luck outs piled up for Carpenter early this year, he changed various elements of his routine with hopes that the next change would be the one that got the .000 monkey off his back—and off his batting line.
A change to his wardrobe Monday—he went with the high socks look—helped deliver his first base hit of the season. The problem, though, was that it came in a loss for the Cardinals. Not exactly a worthwhile trade-off for the team-oriented Carpenter.
“Well I’m at a crossroads, because we didn't win and that's the most important thing,” Carpenter said after Monday’s game. “The other two starts that I was a part of, I had my pants down and we won. That’s more important than my hits. So if I go pants down and we win tomorrow, then we’re done with the high socks.”
After what Carpenter and the rest of the Cardinals lineup did on Tuesday night, you might not see the man’s ankles for the rest of the summer.
“I’m not going to be wearing those for a while,” Carpenter said of the high socks. “We’re going to roll out the long pants for quite some time.”
Carpenter earned his second hit of the season Tuesday—and this one left the infield. In fact, it left the whole field, only to return to the playing surface after smacking off the right field foul pole. Carpenter’s moonshot sent his teammates and the fans into a frenzy that refused to dissipate until the Busch Stadium crowd received its second curtain call of the homestand. The memorable moment was one of many highlights for the Cardinals offensively as St. Louis defeated the Washington Nationals 14-3.
Forget the high socks vs. low socks debate. Matt Carpenter might not even WASH these socks after that blast. https://t.co/j9lowQxtGP— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 14, 2021
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado provided homers of their own, while a nine-run fifth inning officially put the game out of reach on a night where the Cardinals had their way with Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg. The story of the night, though, was one towering fly ball off the bat of Carpenter.
“Oh gosh,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said regarding his thoughts as the ball hung in the air. “It’s just like—man, stay fair. Please. Stay fair.”
The collective energy inside Busch Stadium willed the baseball to do so. Once it banged off the right field foul pole, the party was on throughout the building, perhaps nowhere more concentrated than inside the Cardinals dugout. Carpenter’s teammates know as well as anybody the work he’s put in over the last couple months, only to be consistently denied a proportional return on investment in the daily box score.
“I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Paul Goldschmidt said, truly flummoxed by Carpenter’s rotten luck to start the season. “He hit two more balls (hard) after that. Just, outs. Great play by the second baseman. He’s been having some amazing at-bats.”
On some level, everybody in that clubhouse can relate to that feeling—though, perhaps not to the extent that Carpenter has endured it lately.
Even after his wildly successful night Tuesday, Carpenter’s Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) for the season still sits at only .250. For reference, wOBA is an advanced stat that attempts to encompass the value of a player’s total offensive contributions with a single number. A .320 wOBA would be considered average, with anything falling below .290 considered to be decidedly bad. Based on his having only just picked up his second hit on the season, it’s understandable that Carpenter would grade out poorly in this offensive category, along with many others. But there’s more to it than that.
There’s another advanced statistic related to wOBA known as Expected Weighted On-Base Average (xwOBA). This number uses contact factors like exit velocity and launch angle to determine what a player’s wOBA should reasonably look like if you removed the impact of the opposing defense from the equation.
Based on the collective quality of his contact this season, while also factoring in his strikeouts and walks, FanGraphs arrives at an xwOBA of .457 for Carpenter this season—more than 200 points better than his rotten reality.
Even factoring in the stroke of good fortune that his home run ball clanged off the foul pole instead of tailing foul, Carpenter is still the second-unluckiest player in MLB this season. He sits behind only Mauricio Dubon for the largest negative deficit between his Expected Weighted On-Base Average and his actual Weighted On-Base Average.
“It’s never easy when you feel like you’re hitting the ball hard and—I haven’t seen some bad luck like this in probably my entire life,” Goldschmidt added. “Kudos to him to keep having good at-bats, swing at the right pitches and hit the ball hard… A good swing. Nice to see him rewarded, because I feel like he’s had a bunch of those.”
That Carpenter has managed to maintain his approach without getting discouraged over these last couple months is an admirable trait. And you can bet he won’t be content to rest on his laurels now that he’s demonstrated that he’s still capable of performing at the big-league level.
The Cardinals dugout is ELECTRIC for Matt Carpenter. And so is Busch Stadium.Standing ovation from the Cardinals faithful, and they get their curtain call. What a moment for a guy who has been struggling to find traction.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 14, 2021
With the support from the fans in attendance Tuesday—demanding a curtain call that he says he wasn’t at all anticipating—as well as the rambunctious reaction from his teammates, Carpenter is ready to build upon his moment of jubilation as the season moves forward.
“It means everything,” Carpenter said. “When you’ve got those guys pulling for you, wanting you to succeed, it’s a great feeling.”
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.