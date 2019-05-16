EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men pleaded guilty five years later after an argument over drugs led to a deadly shooting in East St. Louis.
Marquis Reasonover, of St. Louis, and Hairl Johnson, of Ferguson, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin and using a firearm to commit murder.
Court documents revealed Reasonover shot and killed Antonio Jones in the basement of a home on Georgia Avenue in Ferguson in November of 2014. The men then put Jones' body in the truck of his car and then drove it to East St. Louis. Once there, the car was set on fire while Jones' body was still inside.
Investigators said both men were a part of a drug conspiracy to distribute the cocaine and heroin and the murder was a result of a drug dispute.
Sentencing for Johnson and Reasonover have been set for August 13 and August 14, respectively.
The maximum term of sentencing for the drug conspiracy charge is about 20 years in prison and the firearm count sentencing starts at 10 years in prison up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.