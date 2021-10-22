ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com/AP) -- A plea hearing is scheduled for Friday in the Thomas Bruce case.

Bruce was charged with first-degree murder, sodomy, kidnapping and other crimes in relation to the Nov. 19, 2018 attack at the Catholic Supply store in West County. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. Often in criminal proceedings, a plea hearing can indicate the defendant is looking to change his plea. News 4 is working to learn additional details regarding the plea hearing.

Authorities alleged Bruce, who was armed with a gun, forced Jamie Schmidt and the other two women who were in the store at 14069 Manchester Road into a back room and that he shot Schmidt in the head when she refused his sexual demands. Schmidt, who had been shopping at the store, was a 53-year-old married mother of three.

Wife of accused killer Thomas Bruce distraught and very sorry, friend says On Monday, detectives were back at the Imperial home of accused killer Thomas Bruce gathering more potential evidence.

After the incident, police went door-to-door in the area searching for a suspect. Bruce was arrested on Nov. 21, 2018 at his Imperial home, which was 23 miles away from the Catholic Supply store. Following his arrest, police were seen removing a bag of clothes that appeared to have been hidden under his trailer home. When law enforcement visited the home for a second time, boxes were seen being carried out of the home.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin next week.