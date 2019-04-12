ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Neal Myers, 55, has agreed to a plea deal for shooting Scott Beary, 43, in north St. Louis County
Myers was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Beary on February 7, 2018 inside the Show-Me's in Florissant.
Myers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Read: Murder charges issued in Florissant Show-Me's shooting that began with argument over dog
No one is disputing that Myers shot Beary three times after a discussion about police dogs got heated. At issue is whether the shooting was murder or justified under Missouri’s Stand Your Ground, self-defense law.
After the shooting investigators and prosecutors poured over surveillance video and witness accounts to determine who the aggressor was in the incident. Twenty days after the shooting, former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch later said, “We came to the conclusion the evidence warrants the filing of the charges.”
In testimony Thursday, two customers who were in the business at the time testified that they never heard Beary threaten Myers. But they said they heard Myers make a couple of derogatory comments about Beary.
Shawn Wesley, said as Beary was walking toward the door Myers said, “I’ll see you later, fat a__.”
Wesley testified Beary turned around after the comment and walk up to Myers and tried to strike him and that’s when he heard gunshots.
Defense Attorney Scott Rosenblum only called one witness before resting his case. Defense witness Jason Ward was also in the business at the time of the shooting and describe Beary as “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde.” He testified that conversations among those seated at the bar that day, Beary alternated between being friendly and being condescending.
On Friday morning, prosecutors stated in their closing arguments that "Myers provoked a physical confrontation with this man to use deadly force." His defense, however, closed by saying "he knew his life was flashing before his eyes."
The jury later asked to see all the evidence in the case for further review, including surveillance video.
Dueker sentenced Myers to five in years in prison.
Just learned the jury in the Show Me’s killing case has asked to see the evidence in the case, including surveillance video. Deliberations could be lengthy. Neal Myers is charged with murder in the shooting death of Scott Beary. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/XLjNhRduQP— Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) April 12, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.