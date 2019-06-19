ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Fans of the Blues who want to keep the Stanley Cup party going will get a chance Friday, when Ryan O’Reilly comes to the West County Mall for an autograph session.
The first 200 customers to buy at least $35 or more in officially licensed Blues merchandise in Macy’s will have the chance to meet O’Reilly and have him sign a headshot.
Fans can meet O'Reilly in the men's department (on the first floor) at 6 p.m.
28-year-old O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the playoff MVP, and set the Blues franchise record for most points in a postseason (24). He was the first player since Wayne Gretzky to score in four straight Stanley Cup final games.
READ: O'Reilly wins Conn Smythe Trophy
No personal memorabilia will be signed, and customers are limited to one signature per person.
