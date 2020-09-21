ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Playgrounds at St. Louis County Parks are being allowed to reopen Monday.
With approval from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the Parks Department has developed procedures for cleaning and disinfecting playground equipment at the 55 sites located in the County Parks system.
The playgrounds will be disinfected several times a week and signage will be in place to remind visitors to stay home if sick, socially distance and wash hands regularly. Masks will be required except when children are playing.
The playground equipment will be open only during daylight hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.