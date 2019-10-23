WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Webster Groves are investigating a suspicious fire over the weekend.
The fire happened Sunday at 2:13 a.m. at the playground of Deer Creek Park along Marshall Ave.
The fire was extinguished, but the playground was a total loss. Replacing the equipment is estimated to cost about $65,000, police said.
Investigators have ruled this an arson. They don't have any suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 314-963-5402. A $750 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.
